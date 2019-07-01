Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Barbadian star Rihanna was at it again, stealing the show! The singing sensation was spotted rooting for West Indies in their World Cup 2019 match against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street. Once she entered the ground, all the cameras were focussed on her. She hogged the limelight as only she can. Chasing a mammoth 339 to win, once Pooran slammed his century, Rihanna’s reaction was epic. She was taking a selfie it seemed and then had an oops moment on realising the camera was on her. She hardly realised that Pooran had just reached a milestone and that seemed hilarious for fans.

Here is the video that is stealing the show on internet space:

Pooran at the cricket gets 100.

Director:Get a shot of Rihanna

Cameraman:Boss, she’s doing a selfie

Director:I SAID GET ME A SHOT OF RIHANNA

Cameraman:ok boss #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/mR8GZEKeTg — Fat Pants (@flemoil) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Pooran also became the second youngest West Indian to score a century.

Youngest West Indies batsmen to score a century in ODI World Cups: 23y 164d – Chris Gayle v Kenya, Kimberley, 2003

23y 272d – Nicholas Pooran v Sri Lanka, Chester-le-Street, 2019*

25y 291d – Richie Richardson v Pakistan, Karachi, 1987 #SLvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 1, 2019

Earlier, Avishka Fernando’s maiden ODI century helped Sri Lanka post 338/6 against the West Indies at the World Cup on Monday. Fernando scored 104 off 103 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes.

Put into bat by West Indies skipper Jason Holder at the Riverside Ground, Sri Lanka made a strong start to the innings. After captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera added 93 runs for the first wicket, it was Holder who gave the Windies the breakthrough by forcing an edge off Karunaratne (32) which was gleefully accepted by Shai Hope behind the stumps in the 16th over.

Two overs later, Perera (64; 51 balls, 4×8) was run out, but Fernando and Kusal Mendis went about undoing the damage, adding 85 runs for the third wicket. Fernando anchored the middle order even after the dismissal of Mendis (39), setting up strong partnerships with Angelo Matthews and later Lahiru Thirimanne.