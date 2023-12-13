Home

Sports

Rinku Singh Apologises For Glass-Breaking Six During 2nd T20I Between Ind-SA

Rinku Singh Apologises For Glass-Breaking Six During 2nd T20I Between Ind-SA

After the hit, Rinku was asked about it during an interaction on BCCI. tv. Ind vs SA: Claiming that he did not know about it, Rinku apologised for the act.

Rinku Singh was on fire in the 2nd T20I against South Africa. (Image: Twitter X)

Gqeberha: Rinku Singh was on fire on Tuesday as he hit his maiden T20I fifty during the second match against South Africa. With India in trouble Rinku walked out to the centre and hit a blistering 68* off 39 balls to power India to 180 for seven in 19.3 overs. But what made headlines was the fact that Rinku hit a six that broke the glass window of the commentary box. After the hit, Rinku was asked about it during an interaction on BCCI. tv. Claiming that he did not know about it, Rinku apologised for the act.

Trending Now

“I didn’t know my hit broke the glass. Sorry for that,” said Rinku innocently.

You may like to read

Maiden international FIFTY 👌

Chat with captain @surya_14kumar 💬

… and that glass-breaking SIX 😉@rinkusingh235 sums up his thoughts post the 2⃣nd #SAvIND T20I 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ee8GY7eObW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.