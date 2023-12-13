Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rinku Singh Apologises For Glass-Breaking Six During 2nd T20I Between Ind-SA

Rinku Singh Apologises For Glass-Breaking Six During 2nd T20I Between Ind-SA

After the hit, Rinku was asked about it during an interaction on BCCI. tv. Ind vs SA: Claiming that he did not know about it, Rinku apologised for the act.

Published: December 13, 2023 10:37 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh news, Rinku Singh age, Rinku Singh updates, Rinku Singh runs, Rinku Singh records, Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I Highlights, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I as it happened, Ind vs SA 2nd T20I scorecard, India vs South Africa, Cricket News, St. George's Park
Rinku Singh was on fire in the 2nd T20I against South Africa. (Image: Twitter X)

Gqeberha: Rinku Singh was on fire on Tuesday as he hit his maiden T20I fifty during the second match against South Africa. With India in trouble Rinku walked out to the centre and hit a blistering 68* off 39 balls to power India to 180 for seven in 19.3 overs. But what made headlines was the fact that Rinku hit a six that broke the glass window of the commentary box. After the hit, Rinku was asked about it during an interaction on BCCI. tv. Claiming that he did not know about it, Rinku apologised for the act.

Trending Now

“I didn’t know my hit broke the glass. Sorry for that,” said Rinku innocently.

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.