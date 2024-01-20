Home

‘Rinku Singh Can Carry Forward Legacy Of MS Dhoni And Yuvraj Singh’: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

In 11 innings, Rinku has scored 356 runs at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.23 with two half-centuries.

New Delhi: Afghanistan wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz lavished praise on Indian cricketer Rinku Singh after his heroics in the recently concluded series against Afghanistan where he smashed 69* runs off 39 balls which helped India to score a mammoth total of 212 runs.

In 11 innings, Rinku has scored 356 runs at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.23 with two half-centuries. Gurbaz compared the Indian star with MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

“Rinku Singh is the kind of person who makes everyone happy. He is a really funny guy, a great guy. I really love him. We have a great friendship. He can carry forward the legacy of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh” said Gurbaz on Sportstak.

“Of course, he can. The way he is going right now is unbelievable. If you see his recent performances in the Indian team, against every side he performs really well. It shows that he is young and he proved that ‘ I am here for something and not just be in the team and go out’. He is hungry and always working hard, and that’s a good thing about him.”

“No doubt he is a really good cricketer and a really good finisher. The most important thing in him, whenever he comes to bat he tries to watch the ball. Always a batter is looking to hit. He is a clever cricketer. He is the one who can adjust to the conditions really soon. He can be the next finisher for India and he will be a good cricketer for their team as well,” Gurbaz stated.

