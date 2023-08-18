Home

Sports

‘Rinku Singh Era Begins Today’: Twitter Erupts After KKR Star Makes India Debut Against Ireland

‘Rinku Singh Era Begins Today’: Twitter Erupts After KKR Star Makes India Debut Against Ireland

Rinku Singh made a name for himself after the Kolkata Knight Riders star hit five sixes in the final over against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 to lead his team to victory.

Rinku Singh gets his maiden India cap from Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: BCCI)

Dublin: Rinku Singh got his much-deserved India debut when he was handed his maiden cap from captain Jasprit Bumrah before the first T20I against Ireland on Friday. Rinku’s debut comes on the backdrop of his stellar batting in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Trending Now

Definitely a success story of IPL 2023, Rinku came to the limelight when his five sixes in the final over against Gujarat Titans helped KKR pull off a 200-run chase. The southpaw kept on playing such cameos in the following matches, prompting the selectors to take note of him.

Although KKR failed to make it to the knockouts, the 25-year-old emerged as the highest run-getter for the Kolkata-based franchise with 474 runs from 14 innings coming at No.6, which included four fifty-plus scores.

“Moments like these! All set for their debuts in international cricket and T20I cricket respectively. Congratulations Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna as they receive their caps from captain Jasprit Bumrah,” BCCI posted on X (former Twitter).

Not just BCCI, the netizens were also excited about Rinku’s debut. “Rinku Singh era begins today,” a user tweeted. His IPL franchise too congratulated the pocket dynamo. “Rinku Singh, #T20I Cap Number 107. Reporting for national duty,” tweeted two-time IPL champions.

Rinku Singh Era begins from today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uyeIN9ri6m — Rodony (@Rodony_) August 18, 2023

Moments like these! ☺️ All set for their debuts in international cricket and T20I cricket respectively Congratulations Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna as they receive their caps from captain Jasprit Bumrah #TeamIndia | #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/JjZIoo8B8H — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2023

\

Rinku Singh & Prasidh Krishna making their T20I debut. pic.twitter.com/jJfnhg4ixM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 18, 2023

Rinku has earned his spot in the team and I hope he proves why he’s so special also, excited to see Bumrah back in action! — Shahzeb Khan (@theshahzebkhan) August 18, 2023

All the best Krishna rinku — ORANGE ARMY (@SUNRISERSU) August 18, 2023

Bahut Bahut Mubarakan Rinku Bhaiya Hun Apni Bestest Performance Ka Aisa Aligarhiya Taala Lagana Hai Ki Koi Usko Kholkar Tumhari Jagah Naa Le Paaye… BEST WISHES TO BOTH @rinkusingh235 @prasidh43 — स्वाति शर्मा (@Swati1402) August 18, 2023

Earlier, Rinku’s KKR teammate Venkatesh Iyer told India.com that Rinku’s rise in international cricket deserves a movie. “Makes no less than a fairytale. It’s an ideal story. You can literally make a movie on that. But I feel he deserves everything, whatever is coming his way,” Iyer had said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES