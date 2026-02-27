Home

Rinku Singh’s father dies: Will star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR be available to play at his ‘homeground’ against West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026 match

Team India cricketer Rinku Singh's father Khanchand Singh passed away after prolonged battle with liver cancer on Friday in Greater Noida hospital.

Team India batter Rinku Singh's father died on Friday. (Photos: IANS, X)

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026: In what was a shocking news for the entire Indian cricket team, star cricketer Rinku Singh’s father Khanchand Singh passed away in early hours of Friday morning after a prolonged battle with stage-4 liver cancer at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. The tragic news came just hours after Team India had defeated Zimbabwe in a ‘must-win’ Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Rinku Singh had joined back with the squad on Wednesday ahead of the Chennai match but he was not picked for the final 11 with Sanju Samson replacing him.

Defending champions Team India now head to Kolkata for their final Super 8 match against the West Indies on Sunday with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The match will take place at Rinku Singh’s second ‘home ground’ as he turns out for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders. Rinku was retained for Rs 13 crore by KKR ahead of IPL 2026 season.

According to media report, Rinku Singh has taken leave from the Indian camp and is flying down to Aligarh for the last rites of his father. The mortal remains of Khanchandra Singh reached Rinku Singh’s Aligarh residence at around 1030am on Friday morning.

VIDEO | Aligarh: Mortal remains of cricketer Rinku Singh’s father brought to their home. Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida early Friday following a prolonged illness. Dr. Sunil Kumar, spokesperson of Yatharth Hospital in Greater… pic.twitter.com/uVlhM3zqKa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2026

It is still unclear whether Rinku will be joining the Indian team in Kolkata for the game against West Indies on Sunday. Friday will be travel day for Team India as the entire squad will flying down from Chennai to Kolkata. Suryakumar Yadav’s side are expected to have their first training session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Even if Rinku Singh rejoins the squad ahead of Sunday’s virtual ‘quarterfinal’ fixture against West Indies, it is unlikely that the Indian team management will push him straight into a high-profile clash keeping in mind the KKR star’s fragile emotional state.

Earlier, Dr. Sunil Kumar, spokesperson of Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where the Rinku Singh’s father was admitted, said Khanchand Singh was battling advanced-stage liver cancer. “His condition had deteriorated significantly in recent days, following which he had been admitted to the hospital on February 21. He was placed on ventilator support and breathed his last early this morning,” Kumar told PTI news agency.

Though Rinku did not feature in the playing XI against Zimbabwe, he was seen with the squad in the dug-out with the support staff in Chennai. The family informed PTI news agency that Khanchand Singh’s last rites will be performed in Aligarh, and Rinku will attend the funeral expected later in the day on Friday.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also paid condolences to Rinku Singh through his post on ‘X’ social media platform. “Heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of Rinku’s father. In moments like these, no words feel enough. Standing in solidarity with you and your family during this difficult time. May you find strength and courage in the love that surrounds you,” Yuvraj wrote.

Heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of Rinku’s father. In moments like these, no words feel enough. Standing in solidarity with you and your family during this difficult time. May you find strength and courage in the love that surrounds you. @rinkusingh235 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 27, 2026

Rinku has only managed to score 24 runs in 5 matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 before being left out for the match against Zimbabwe.

