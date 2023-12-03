Home

Sports

Rinku Singh Has Fearless Attitude Of Muhammad Ali: Sreesanth

Rinku Singh Has Fearless Attitude Of Muhammad Ali: Sreesanth

Rinku, a rising star with a confident and fearless approach caught Sreeshant's eye and the 40-year-old sees shades of Muhammad Ali in the young batter and appreciated his consistent performances across formats and his ability to speak his heart out.

Rinku Singh Has Fearless Attitude Of Muhammad Ali: Sreesanth

New Delhi: Amidst the echoes of Rinku Singh’s “aggressive and fearless” approach, former India cricketer S Sreesanth believes that the 26-year-old’s attitude towards the game is reminiscent of Muhammad Ali, the iconic sports figure of 20th century .

Trending Now

Speaking to IANS, the former right-arm pace bowler reflected on India’s loss to Australia in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 finals, crediting Australia for outplaying the Indian team with their exceptional fielding while he shifted his hopes to the young shoulders of the Indian team gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2024.

You may like to read

“I’ll be honest. Australia just outplayed us. Australia played the Australian way. Target which should have been 280 to 290, Australian fielders held it to 240. It was the Warner, Labuschagne, Smith who saved those 40 to 50 runs that changed the whole scenario of the game,” Sreesanth told IANS.

Rinku, a rising star with a confident and fearless approach caught Sreeshant’s eye and the 40-year-old sees shades of Muhammad Ali in the young batter and appreciated his consistent performances across formats and his ability to speak his heart out.

“I love Rinku Singh’s confidence,” said Sreesanth while highlighting his resilience and attitude. “He has been doing it consistently for every team he plays, whether it’s club cricket, whether it’s team cricket, whether it’s a franchise. He doesn’t care, doesn’t get carried away but he speaks his heart out and that’s Muhammad Ali for me,” he added.

Sreesanth, who was a key member of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team led by M S Dhoni, also reflected on significant moments in his own career, delving into the hurdles he faced and the resilience that ultimately paved his path back to the cricket field.

“Like winning that World Cup means a milestone in my career. But what I went through and my family went through can’t be described. So when I look back making a comeback for Kerala was not easy at 39. And even after proving and being the highest wicket-taker it was like a very personal call to call it off,” said Sreesanth.

Sreesanth’s journey resembled a rollercoaster ride. After bidding farewell to international cricket in 2013 and announcing his retirement from domestic matches in January 2022 while representing Kerala, the seasoned cricketer encountered numerous personal and professional challenges.

However, his return at the age of 39 for Kerala, where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker, vividly displayed his unwavering determination.

Now, donning the jersey of Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) and gearing up for the second edition of the American Premier League (APL) T20 alongside Stuart Binny, Sreesanth expressed appreciation for the chances offered by franchise cricket outside India.

The LLC has been a platform for him to showcase his skills, with legendary opener Virendra Sehwag acknowledging his resilience while presenting him a Player of the Match trophy for his in the match against World Giants, a moment he envisions as the ending scene of a potential biopic.

“I can improve my fitness. In the match against the World Giants in Kolkata, Viru bhai gave me the trophy and said this is for your resilience. So it is still kept in my household if I ever make a biopic, I think the movie will end with that Legends League Cup in my hand,” said Sreesanth.

Off the cricket field, Sreesanth acknowledges the Indian Film Industry for offering him work post-retirement, keeping him engaged, and providing crucial support as a means of livelihood for his family.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.