By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rinku Singh, Jitesh Patel, Ravi Bishnoi And Others Who Could Make India’s T20 Squad For Windies Tour After IPL 2023 Heroics
There are already reports that Rinku Singh would get a maiden national call following his IPL heroics, but who are the rest who stand a chance?
Mumbai: The ODI and the Test squads were announced last week, but the BCCI did not reveal the T20I team and that sparked speculations. Multiple reports suggest that the squad for the T20I series would be announced on June 27 (Tuesday). While the ODI and Test squads were on predicted lines, will we see fresh faces in the T20I mix. India play five T20Is versus Windies. There are already reports that Rinku Singh would get a maiden national call following his IPL heroics, but who are the rest who stand a chance?
Also Read:
- LIVE Updates | IND's T20 Squad For WI Tour: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Likely to be Rested; Rinku Singh May Get Call-up
- Yashasvi Jaiswal Should Open With Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill at No. 3: Shreevats Goswami Suggests | EXCLUSIVE
- Umesh Yadav Not DROPPED, Ind Pacer Not Picked by BCCI For Windies Tour Due to Injury: REPORT
Ravi Bishnoi: The young leggie is already being touted as the next big spinner from India. He has not got a long run in the national side and would be hoping taht happens against the Windies. It would be a big opportunity for the leg-spinner if he eventually gets picked for the squad.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.