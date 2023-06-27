Home

Rinku Singh, Jitesh Patel, Ravi Bishnoi And Others Who Could Make India’s T20 Squad For Windies Tour After IPL 2023 Heroics

There are already reports that Rinku Singh would get a maiden national call following his IPL heroics, but who are the rest who stand a chance?

India's T20 Squad for Windies Tour

Mumbai: The ODI and the Test squads were announced last week, but the BCCI did not reveal the T20I team and that sparked speculations. Multiple reports suggest that the squad for the T20I series would be announced on June 27 (Tuesday). While the ODI and Test squads were on predicted lines, will we see fresh faces in the T20I mix. India play five T20Is versus Windies. There are already reports that Rinku Singh would get a maiden national call following his IPL heroics, but who are the rest who stand a chance?

Ravi Bishnoi: The young leggie is already being touted as the next big spinner from India. He has not got a long run in the national side and would be hoping taht happens against the Windies. It would be a big opportunity for the leg-spinner if he eventually gets picked for the squad.

