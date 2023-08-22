Rinku Singh Recalls Life-Changing Five Sixes Against Gujarat Titans In IPL 2023

Home

Awarded for his consistent IPL shows in the middle order, Rinku Singh has been awarded with a maiden call-up in the Indian team.

Dublin: Rinku Singh might have batted in just one international game but the Aligarh-born cricketer is already a household name in world cricket, thanks to his five sixes in the final over against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League game.

Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku’s last-over heroics against Yash Thakur, helped the two-time champions chase a 200-run target in a sensational manner. Recalling the same, Rinku said that moment changed his life forever.

“Those five sixes changed my life. People remember me for that moment. I was feeling great when they took my name and the love they have been showering me with,” he said during an interaction with his Indian teammate Ravi Bishnoi on BCCI.tv.

