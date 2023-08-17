Home

Rinku Singh Recalls Mother’s Dream After Wearing India Kit First Time | WATCH VIDEO

Rinku Singh received his maiden India call-up against Ireland T20Is after his stellar show for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Rinku Singh during India's training session in Dublin. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Rinku Singh has been a revelation in Indian cricket. From his five sixes in an over in the Indian Premier League to making it to the Indian national side, Rinku’s story is an inspiration for a lot of budding cricketers in the country.

Following his heroics with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, Rinku received his maiden India call-up against Ireland T20I and was also named in the side for the upcoming Asian Games to e held in China.

On the eve of India’s first T20I against Ireland on Friday, Rinku admitted he became emotional when he saw the number 35 on the back of his India shirt. “I feel very nice. It’s a player’s dream to be playing for the Indian national team,” Rinku told Jitesh Sharma in a BCCI video.

“When I got to my room and saw my jersey which had my name and the number 35 emblazoned on it, it was a very emotional feeling,” added the Uttar Pradesh southpaw.

“I was in Noida, in the place where I practiced. When the team was announced, it felt really good. I called my mother and informed her. She always said that I had to play for India so both of our dreams came true,” said Rinku.

However, the focus will be on Jasprit Bumrah, who is coming after a 11-month-long injury layoff as the fast bowler’s fitness and rhythm will be tested in the three-match T20I series. Bumrah is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

The 29-year-old Bumrah is coming back after undergoing surgery to treat the lower-back stress fractures he had suffered during a home series against Australia ahead of T20 World Cup, last year.

He will be bowling a maximum of just 12 overs across three games over five days but this series will allow chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, ODI captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to get a fair idea of where the Gujarat slinger is placed in terms of match fitness.

