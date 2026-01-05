Home

Sports

Rinku Singhs coach Masood BREAKS silence on KKR releasing Mustafizur Rahman, says, Hindu or Muslim...

Rinku Singh’s coach Masood BREAKS silence on KKR releasing Mustafizur Rahman, says, ‘Hindu or Muslim…’

Star India cricketer Rinku Singh's coach Masood Uz Zafar Amini opened up on BCCI's decision to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the 2026 IPL season.

Mustafizur Rahman

New Delhi: Masood Uz Zafar Amini, coach of star India batter Rinku Singh, commented on the BCCI’s decision to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the 2026 IPL season. Amini opened up and said, although people may have differing opinions, everyone should respect the board’s decision.

His remarks came after Kolkata Knight Riders announced that Mustafizur Rahman had been released from their squad as per BCCI instructions. The move follows recent developments and mounting criticism from various political and religious groups.

These groups had criticized KKR and team owner Shah Rukh Khan for signing the Bangladeshi pacer during the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi, particularly in light of reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Amini emphasized that cricket and religion should remain separate

Talking about the issue, Amini emphasized that cricket and religion should remain separate, “If the BCCI has given permission to change the player, then it can be done. But Mustafizur Rahman is a cricketer first; Hindu or Muslim comes later. Other teams in the IPL had also bid for Mustafizur, so as KKR and they eventually took him in. I would like to say that he is a player first and any religion is later. So whatever is the decision of the BCCI, it has to be accepted,” he told news agency IANS.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“There should be no politics with players. Playing and politics are different things. People of every religion live and such incidents keep happening. But this should not be associated with the game. However, it’s a decision of the nation and since the BCCI has taken a decision, we have to abide by it,” he further added.

KKR acquired Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.2 crore during IPL 2026 auction.

Mustafizur has represented several teams in IPL, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

The 30-year-old Bangladeshi pacer made his IPL debut in 2016 and has grabbed 65 wickets in 60 matches.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.