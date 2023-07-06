Top Recommended Stories

  • Rinku Singh’s Non-Selection For T20I Squad by New Chairman Ajit Agarkar For Windies Tour After IPL 2023 Heroics Gets Questioned | VIRAL TWEETS

Rinku Singh’s Non-Selection For T20I Squad by New Chairman Ajit Agarkar For Windies Tour After IPL 2023 Heroics Gets Questioned | VIRAL TWEETS

Multiple reports had suggested that Rinku is likely to make it to the squad, but that has not happened.

Published: July 6, 2023 7:26 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Mumbai: Amid much speculation, the T20I squad for the Windies tour was announced on Wednesday by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). It was the first real decision former India cricketer turned new Chairman of the Selectors, Ajit Agarkar made. While most of the squad looked on predicted lines, one thing that surprised fans was the non-selection of Rinku Singh after a dream season of the IPL. Multiple reports had suggested that Rinku is likely to make it to the squad, but that has not happened. While there is no word on this subject from the board, here is how fans took to social space to express themselves.

