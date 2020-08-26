Rumours are rife now that Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has made up his mind to leave Camp Nou ahead of the 2020 summer window. While reports suggest that Messi has had a word with Man City’s Pep Guardiola, former English footballer Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Frank Lampard’s Chelsea is in for the Barca star. Also Read - Luis Suarez Reacts After Lionel Messi Decides to Leave Barcelona

Once the news of Messi’s move came to light, Ferdinand took to Twitter and wrote: “Just heard Frank Lampard is now in for #messi Some window this if Lamps pulls this off !! Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer: Barcelona Star Has Already Contacted Man City's Pep Guardiola

It is also believed that Messi is looked at as Declan Rice’s replacement at Stamford Bridge.

The decision from Messi comes in the wake of Barca’s humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.

Messi’s contract with the Catalans ends next summer, but his legal team has cited his early release because of the COVID-19 situation.

“In principal, this clause expired on June 10, but the unusual nature of this season disrupted by the coronavirus opened the way for Messi to ask to be released from his contract now,” wrote Spanish sports daily Marca. “It’s the first step towards opening negotiations over his departure, on the basis of which his release clause amounts to 700 million euros ($828 million).”

Another report on the Spanish website SPORT suggests that Manchester United and PSG have already pushed to look to sign the 33-year-old.

The 33-year old is a six-time Ballon D’Or-winner, but this season he has not won a single title with Barcelona – a club he has spent nearly two decades with. He joined Barca as an U-14 player and then rose up the ranks to become the best player in the world.