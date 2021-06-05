Former England defender Rio Ferdinand recalled a horrific incident while flying back from the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Ferdinand revealed that the flight in which the England team were travelling after getting knocked by Portugal in the quarter-finals faced very serious turbulence. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Holds Vamika in Her Arms as They Accompany Virat Kohli For World Test Championship, See Pics

Ferdinand said that it was the worst flight back anyone can imagine and the England players that they are going to crash as all of them were crying.

"We'd just been knocked out of the competition by Portugal in the quarter-finals and we had the worst flight back you can imagine," he told The Sun.

“We got caught up in some terrible weather and everybody thought we were going to crash. We were all crying.”

Ferdinand recalled the incident and said he was sitting near Wayne Rooney and Stevan Gerrard who were accompanied by their wives. He revealed that the people and the luggage were all over the place.

“I was sat near Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard and their wives and everyone was screaming. It was turbulence on another level. It was mental and people and luggage were all over the place and no one knew what was going on,” he added.

The former Manchester United defender further said that the air stewardesses were clueless and stony-faced at that moment.

“I definitely thought, “This is it”, especially when I looked at the air stewardesses. You can always gauge how serious things are by their expressions and I looked at them and they were all sat down in their seats stony-faced and clearly thinking, “f***, we’re in trouble”.

‘I’m usually quite calm but then I looked at them and I was properly scared,” Ferdinand said.

England had a good chance of winning the World Cup with the golden generation of players in the squad, but they choked in the penalty shoot-out against Portugal after the match ended goalless after full time.