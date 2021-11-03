Atleti Azzurri: At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo is setting the benchmark really high. The Portuguese living legend has been scoring goals for fun, it seems. On Tuesday, Ronaldo scored a brace to help Manchester United save the blushes against Atalanta in a Champions League Group F game. Both Ronaldo’s goals came in injury time and helped the Red Devils equalise. The game ended in a 2-2 stalemate, but as expected – fans hailed Ronaldo.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Manchester United Settle For Draw vs Atalanta in UCL Clash

I’m a big Messi fan. But Cristiano Ronaldo makes you rethink this Messi choice every time. Ronaldo is a proper baller who doesn’t know when to quit. Top level football always! No relenting. GOAT? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) November 2, 2021

The only ‘problem’ with Ronaldo at United is that he’s too good for them. Time to join a big club ⁦@Cristiano⁩ …. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/7WyXNUep4n — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 2, 2021

This guy @Cristiano! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 2, 2021

He’s unbelievable. @Cristiano has done it again. One of the greatest finishers in the history of football. Extraordinary player. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) November 2, 2021

Reckoning that Manchester United still needs to improve, Ronaldo admitted that it will take time.

“We have to still improve, we have different players, different system, we have to adapt with each other, but it will take time. we have time to improve and be better,” Ronaldo told BTSport.

Ronaldo has also scored 42 goals in 2021 and looks good for more. He already has 139 Champions League goals to his name.

Despite the draw, United still holds onto their top spot in the points table in Group F with seven points.