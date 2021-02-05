RIO vs NAC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Portuguese League

Rio Ave FC vs Nacional Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Portuguese League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match RIO vs NAC at Estadio dos Arcos, Vila do Conde: In another exciting battle pf of Portuguese League this season, Nacional will take on Rio Ave FC in game week 10 on Friday night. The high-octane battle between Rio Ave FC and Nacional will be played at the Estadio dos Arcos, Vila do Conde – February 5 in India. The Portuguese League 2021 RIO vs NAC will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST. Nacional are currently at the eleventh spot of the Primeira Liga standings with 17 points. Kenji Gorre and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing seven and played five draws. Rio Ave FC, on the other hand, are at the fourteenth spot with 15 points and a win-loss record of 3-7. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Portuguese League is not available in India. Also Read - QAL vs TAD Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Eliminator 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI And Probable XIs For Today's Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League match between Rio Ave FC and Nacional will start at 10:30 PM IST – February 5. Also Read - DB vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 Qualifier 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI And Probable XIs For Today's Match

Venue: Estadio dos Arcos, Vila do Conde, Nacional. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 1st Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England 1st Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium 9.30 AM IST February 5 Friday

RIO vs NAC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Pawel Kieszek

Defenders: Rui Correia, Nuno Borges, Ivo Pinto, Aderllan Santos

Midfielders: Kenji Gorre, Rúben Micael, Gabrielzinho

Forwards: André Pereira, Brayan Riascos, Bryan Rochez

RIO vs NAC Predicted Playing XIs

Rio Ave FC: Pawel Kieszek, Aderllan Santos, Toni Borevkovic, Pedro Amaral, Ivo Pinto, Francisco Geraldes, Tarantini, Pelé, Gelson Dala, Carlos Mané , Ryotaro Meshino.

CD Nacional: Pedrao Correia, Rúben Micael, Kenji Gorre, Bryan Rochez, Brayan Riascos, Daniel Guimaraes, Rui Correia, Joao Vigario, Kalindi Alves De Souza, Ruben Freitas, Larry Zouni.

RIO vs NAC SQUADS

Rio Ave FC (RIO): Gelson Dala, André Pereira, Ronan, Said Ahmed Said, Francisco Geraldes, Carlos Mané, Pelé, Ryotaro Meshino, Filipe Augusto, Gonçalo Rodrigues, Gabrielzinho, Nikola Jambor, Tarantini, Anderson Cruz, Fábio Coentrão, Ivo Pinto, Toni Borevković, Aderllan Santos, Pedro Amaral, Nelson Monte, Savio, Nando Pijnaker, Junio Rocha, Costinha, Pawel Kieszek, Léo Vieira, Magrão, Silverio.

Nacional (NAC): Pedro Mendes, Gergely Bobál, Bryan Rochez, Brayan Riascos, Kenji Gorre, Marco Matias, João Victor, Vincent Thill, Vincent Koziello, Larry Azouni, Witi, Vladan Danilović, Francisco Ramos, Ibrahim Alhassan Abdullahi, Éber Bessa, Mabrouk Rouai, Rúben Micael, João Camacho, Nuno Borges, Dudu, Marcelo Freitas, Pedrão Pedrao Correia, Lucas Kal, João Vigário, Julio Cesar, Kalindi, Rui Correia, Ruben Freitas, Riccardo Piscitelli, Daniel, Rui Encarnação.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RIO Dream11 Team/ NAC Dream11 Team/ Nacional Dream11 Team Prediction/ Rio Ave FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Portuguese League/ Online Football Tips and more.