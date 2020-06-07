Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Rio Ave FC vs Pacos De Ferreira Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RIO vs PAC at Estadio do Rio Ave: In one of the most-awaited clashes of Portuguese League 2019-20, Rio Aves will host Pacos Ferreira at the Estadio Dos Arcos on super Sunday (June 8 in India). Rio Ave have had a decent season so far as they currently sitting at the seventh spot in the points table. In 24 matches, Rio Ave have registered 10 wins, eight draws, and suffered six losses. They would be eyeing the top-4 as a win here would take them at the fifth place within twp points of the top 4.

Pacos Ferrerira, on the other hand, are involved in the relegation battle at the moment. They have managed only six wins, four draws, and 14 losses in their 24 games. They would try to win a crucial away game to stay in the safe zone. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Rio Ave FC and Pacos De Ferreira will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio do Rio Ave

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: R Riberio

Defenders: A Santos, D Figueiras, M Reis

Midfielders: J Amaras, L Carlos, P Filipe, D Lopes, F Augusto

Forwards: L Piazon (VC), M Taremi (C)

RIO vs PAC Probable Playing XIs

Rio Ave FC: Kieszek; Amaral, Monte, Santos, Figueiras; Tarantini, Augusto, Murasti; Santos, Taremi, Piazon.

Pacos De Ferreira: Ribeiro; Silva, Baixinho, Marcas, Telas; Diaby, Carlos; Amaral, Pedrinho, Ferreira; Denilson.

RIO vs PAC SQUADS

Rio Ave FC: Paulo Vitor, Pawel Kieszek, Aderllan Santos, Costinha-II, Diogo Figueiras, Eliseu Cassama, Junio Ricardo, Matheus Reis, Messias Rodrigues, Nelson Monte, Pedro Amaral, Toni Borevkovic, Nuno dos-Santos, Al Musrati, Diego Lopes, Filipe Augusto, Nikola Jambor, Ricardo Monteiro, Vito Ferreira, Carlos Mane, Lucas Piazon, Bruno Moreira, Gelson Dala, Mehdi Taremi.

Pacos de Ferreira: Marco Sousa, Ricardo Ribeiro, Simao Bertelli, Andre Pereira, Bruno Santos, Bruno Teles, Jorge Silva, Maracas Jobson, Marcelo Ferreira, Marco Baixinho, Oleg Reabciuk, Adriano Castanheira, Joao Amaral, Luiz Carlos, Mohamed Diaby-II, Pedro Filipe, Stephen Eustaquio, Vasco Rocha, Matchoi Djalo, Denilson Pereira-Junior, Helder Ferreira, Murilo Oliveira, Douglas Tanque, Jose Uilton, Welthon Sampaio.

