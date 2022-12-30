‘RIP Legend’, Twitterverse Mourn as Brazilian Football Legend Pele Dies at 82

No official details from the family have been made public about the funeral. It is reported that a vigil will be held at Vila Belmiro in Santos, the city where the great will be buried.

New Delhi: Brazilian Legend Pele has lost the battle with cancer and after a valiant fight, the Football King bids farewell, leaving numerous ardent fans in tears on Friday.

Pele's death has been confirmed by his agent Joe Fraga.

‘Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever’, a post was shared from his official Twitter handle soon after his death.

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje. Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

We mourn the loss of Brazilian footballing legend #Pele. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult hour 🙏 📸 The Hindu#RIP 💐 pic.twitter.com/mxIyOADLzq — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace the greatest of all time GOAT #Pele 🐐 pic.twitter.com/DjGGS5x1Kb — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 29, 2022

Football loses its King! Greatest of all time, The three-time World Cup winner will be missed 🙏#Pele #RipLegend pic.twitter.com/fu2T5KtHNS — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) December 29, 2022

Brazilian legend Pelé has passed away at 82, one of the greatest of all time who changed the game. A man with a god-given talent, one of the names who will remain forever in the memory. All thoughts with the family. RIP, legend 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/xxndio7gmM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2022

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: ‘We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.’

RIP to one of the greatest players of all time! #Pele 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/evpp19k0bH — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) December 29, 2022