The tragic passing away of budding wrestler Ritika Phogat has shocked her cousin sisters Geeta and Babita who have paid their tributes after reports emerged that the 17-year-old allegedly died by suicide. The teenager was reportedly distressed after her loss in the final of a state-level wrestling tournament in Bharatpur (Rajasthan) following which she took the extreme step. Also Read - Babita Phogat's Maternal Sister Dies by Suicide After Losing Wrestling Match: Report

The police has begun their investigation after Ritika was found dead at the home of her uncle and legendary wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. “Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigations are underway,” Ram Singh Bishnoi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Charkhi Dadri, told news agency ANI. Also Read - India MMA Star Ritu Phogat Beats Nou Srey Pov to Win Third Straight Title | WATCH VIDEO

Geeta, Babito and Ritu took to twitter to mourn the loss of their maternal sister. Also Read - Not Far From Achieving my Dream of Becoming MMA World Champion: Ritu Phogat

“Rest in Peace choti behen Ritika. I still can’t believe what just happened with you Will miss you forever Om Shanti,” tweeted wrestler-turned-MMA star Ritu.

Rest in Peace choti behen Ritika. I still can’t believe what just happened with you Will miss you forever 💔💔 Om Shanti 🥺😢🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LiLum1kbYB — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) March 18, 2021

I have been getting messages all morning today. I am very sad and disturbed about what happened in my family. I urge people to not spread and believe in any rumours and act responsibly. These are tough times for me and my family and I urge you all to respect our privacy. — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) March 18, 2021

In another Tweet, she said it’s a tough time for the family and asked to respect their privacy. “I have been getting messages all morning today. I am very sad and disturbed about what happened in my family. I urge people to not spread and believe in any rumours and act responsibly. These are tough times for me and my family and I urge you all to respect our privacy,” she wrote.

Geeta said she cannot fathom why the talented wrestler took such a step.

Babita too expressed her grief.

भगवान रितिका की आत्मा को शांति दे। यह समय पूरे परिवार के लिए बहुत ही दुख की घड़ी है। आत्महत्या कोई समाधान नहीं है। हार और जीत दोनों जीवन के महत्वपूर्ण पहलू हैं। हारने वाला एक दिन जीतता भी जरूर है। संघर्ष ही सफलता की कुंजी है संघर्षों से घबराकर ऐसा कोई कदम नहीं उठाना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/ecb4DztyC4 — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) March 18, 2021

Ritika’s cousin Harvindra Phogat said the family didn’t realise how deeply the one-point defeat in the final affected her, a tournament where both her father and uncle were present.