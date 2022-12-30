Rishabh Pant Accident: Pakistan Players Wish India Wicketkeeper Batter Speedy Recovery After Horrific Car Crash

The 25-year-old India wicketkeeper batter was going to his home in Roorkee when his car collided with a divider. Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

(From L) Shoaib Malik, Rishabh Pant, Shadab Khan (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant’s plan to surprise his mother ahead of the new year turned into a horrific accident after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wee hours on Friday.

The star India wicket-keeper batter was lucky to survive serious injuries due to his alertness, jumping off his Mercedes in the nick of time as the car went up in flames after hitting the divider. He was alone in the car.

The 25-year-old dozed off and lost control of his Mercedes early morning on Friday en route to his home in Roorkee. The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur town of Hardiwar district. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

While the whole nation is wishing Pant a speedy recovery, the southpaw also recieved wishes from neighbours Pakistan with likes of Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik and others keeping the Indian in their prayers.

Here are some of the tweets.

Just came to know about about Rishabh Pant’s accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother… #RishabhPant — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 30, 2022

Prayers and best wishes for @RishabhPant17 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 30, 2022

I hope there’s nothing serious @RishabhPant17 I wish you a quick recovery and many prayers bhai. InshaAllah you will be fine and back on field very soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gy5WhoO0gf — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) December 30, 2022

Pant was not part of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3. He was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The explosive left-handed wicket-keeper batter has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 half-centuries. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is, scoring 865 and 987 runs respectively.