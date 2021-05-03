Delhi Capitals romped to a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Sunday to go top of the points table. Hailing the DC pacer, Rishabh Pant admitted that he is enjoying the role of the captain and is learning with each passing day and is receiving help from others as well. Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST May 3 Monday

"The competition is very good, we have a gun pace bowling attack and it's difficult to make everyone play. I am enjoying captaincy, learning each and every day. Everyone is helping me," Pant said during the presentation.

The DC skipper was all praise for Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw for the start they provided in the 167-run chase as the ball was gripping on the surface and it was slow in the second innings.

“Shikhar and Prithvi gave us a very good start. In the first innings, the ball was gripping and even in the second innings, it was slow but the way they started was commendable. It feels so good when you have a great start in every match,” he added.

Pant also said that they want to make a few adjustments ahead of the Kolkata leg.

“Most of the things are sorted but we need to try a few things for the Kolkata leg,” Pant added further.

Earlier, Dhawan’s delightful 69 dwarfed Mayank Agarwal’s unbeaten 99 as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the IPL 2021 on Sunday to go atop the points table. Mayank Agarwal, leading the side in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul, used the straight bat effectively in his lone hand to take Punjab Kings to 166 for six. Delhi Capitals hardly broke a sweat in the run chase, cantering to victory in 17.4 overs, their sixth win in eight matches. For Punjab Kings, it was their fifth loss in eight games, summing up their inconsistent run so far.