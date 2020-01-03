India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant celebrated the New Year with girlfriend Isha Negi in snow-capped mountains making full use of the 13-day break between India duties.

On Friday, Pant and Negi shared their vacations pictures celebrating the fifth year of togetherness.

Pant shared a single picture of the duo striking a lovely pose with a caption, “I like me better when I’m with you 🧡🤷🏻‍♂”.

View this post on Instagram I like me better when I’m with you 🧡🤷🏻‍♂ A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on Jan 2, 2020 at 10:52am PST

While Negi shared a couple of photos and added a few stories to her Instagram timeline.

View this post on Instagram 5th year and counting…love you sky big bubbie 💖 A post shared by Isha Negi (@ishanegi_) on Jan 2, 2020 at 11:06am PST

She also revealed Pant’s cute nickname – ‘sky big bubbie’.

Pant had earlier posted a picture with MS Dhoni celebrating Christmas.

Isha is an alumni of Convent of Jesus and Mary in New Delhi and has graduated from Amity University. Isha has about 118K followers on Insta where she is also seen promoting various brands. A glance across Isha’s Instagram account will give all you ladies the perfect wardrobe to go for.

