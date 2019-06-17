India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: It was a day to remember for the Indian cricket team as they maintained their unbeaten record against arch-rivals Pakistan by defeating them at Old Trafford. During the match, Rishabh Pant was spotted entertaining MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. Pant, who has just joined the team after Shikhar Dhawan picked up an injury looked to be having fun in the UK. Pant and Ziva were yelling at the top of their voice during the high-voltage clash. It is a treat for the fans to see Pant babysitting once again. Pant has created quite a name for himself for babysitting after the Australia tour.

Here is the viral video:

Earlier, Rohit Sharma’s magnificent 24th ODI hundred was backed by a completely professional bowling performance as India continued their winning streak over Pakistan in World Cup history on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli (77) and KL Rahul (57) also contributed with crucial half-centuries to propel India to a mammoth 336/5 in 50 overs. In absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul played the perfect second fiddle in an opening partnership of 137 runs. Chasing a stiff 337-run target, Pakistan were already down and out when rain stopped play after 35 overs. They had managed just 166 runs for loss of six wickets, nowhere near the DLS par-score of 302. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar picked up two wickets each as India crushed Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) at the iconic Old Trafford, Manchester Courtesy this victory, India have maintained a near-perfect record over their arch-rivals Pakistan. The juggernaut which started way back in 1992, continued in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019. Pakistan have never been very competitive against India in World Cups. (SCORECARD)

India will next play Afghanistan on Saturday.