Bengaluru: One would feel how can that even happen, but it did! Stand-in India captain lost five tosses in a row against South Africa in the five-match T20I series. While losing the toss in the first two T20Is may have had an effect on the match, but India bounced back after being 0-2 down. The final match at Bengaluru was washed out on Sunday due to incessant rain.

Pant bagged a dubious record after losing five consecutive tosses. After losing his fifth toss on Sunday, Pant became the first and the only captain to lose five consecutive tosses in the history of T20I cricket.

After losing the toss, Pant could not hold his laughter as he chuckled. Here is the video of that moment:

“The practice isn’t working for me (on the toss). Looks like a good wicket, we would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put in our 100% into the game. Playing the same team,” Rishabh said after the toss at Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Pant’s form with the bat has not been the best. He has scored 57 runs in the four outings during the series.

The curtailed match did start at 7:50 PM but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets. India and South Africa shared honours in the five-match T20I series after the last game here on Sunday was called off due to rain with only 3.3 overs of play possible.