Rishabh Pant Bats At India Nets After Meeting Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh In Bengaluru – WATCH

Rishabh Pant is currently recovering from his injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Injured India batter Rishabh Pant was seen batting at India nets during their training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Wicketkeeper Pant, who injured himself during a severe car accident on December 30, 2022, has been sidelined from cricket since then. He is currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Clad in a black t-shirt and shorts, Pant looked to cracking jokes and fooled around with Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh. Then he to India captain Rohit Sharma and chatted a bit. Rinku was seen giving Pant a bat with which he shadow practiced. The 26-year-old was also caught batting at the Indian nets.

