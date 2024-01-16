By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rishabh Pant Bats At India Nets After Meeting Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh In Bengaluru – WATCH
Rishabh Pant is currently recovering from his injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: Injured India batter Rishabh Pant was seen batting at India nets during their training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Wicketkeeper Pant, who injured himself during a severe car accident on December 30, 2022, has been sidelined from cricket since then. He is currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
Trending Now
Clad in a black t-shirt and shorts, Pant looked to cracking jokes and fooled around with Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh. Then he to India captain Rohit Sharma and chatted a bit. Rinku was seen giving Pant a bat with which he shadow practiced. The 26-year-old was also caught batting at the Indian nets.
You may like to read
#RP17 on the field 👉 enough reasons for us to smile 💙🤩#INDvAFG #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/tiYNGdxTkJ
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 16, 2024
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.