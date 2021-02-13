India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is no doubt an entertaining character and has the ability to draw crowds. The other – Ben Stokes – is a World Champions and a proven match-winner. The two stars of the respective countries got into an heated altercation at the end of the opening day of the second Test at Chennai on Saturday. After a grueling day’s play, Pant employed delaying tactics. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane Meditates While Batting During 2nd Test in Chennai vs England, Picture Goes Viral

With minutes to go for stumps on day one, Pant took his time between deliveries while English skipper Joe Root was bowling in order to ensure that was the last over of the day. Eventually, Pant could not suceed in ensuring that was the last over as Olly Stone bowled the last over. This strategy did not go down well with Stokes – who had an animated chat with Pant during the overs. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ton-up Rohit Sharma Stars as India Score 300/6 Against England on Day 1 at Chepauk

Pant is the left hand batsman Stokes aspires to be. pic.twitter.com/bXDtADRqXi — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) February 13, 2021

Time and again, Pant has shown he likes getting into a banter and that gets the best out of him. England would be watchful about it as they would realise they have to bat last on a track that has already started to spin.

Pant remained unbeaten on 33 and Axar Patel, on his Test debut, was unbeaten on 5 as India post 300 for six in 88 overs on Day one.

India would hope Pant and Axar can add 50-100 more runs and put pressure on the visitor’s who have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.