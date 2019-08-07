India vs West Indies: Young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s 65* off 42 balls ensured India whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in T20Is. India was in a spot of bother as they had lost Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul early during the 147 chase. But, that did not bother Pant who was coming into bat on the back of a couple of low scores as he stitched a crucial 106-run-stand with India skipper Virat Kohli to power India home. Pant’s 65* meant he pipped MS Dhoni to become the highest individual scorer for India in T20I cricket. Dhoni held the previous best with 56 vs England in 2017. Pant has now added another feather to his cap.

Here is how Twitter lauded his effort:

Highest T20I score for Rishabh Pant! 🔥#WIvIND — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) August 6, 2019

Said it before, saying it again.. Rishabh Pant is a special player, no wonder he is backed by the team / selectors, has done exceptionally well in the IPL. He’s learning and will only get better. — Rukhster 💙 (@Ashish515) August 6, 2019

A new finisher is being bin construction#RishabhPant #INDvsWI — गाँव वाला Joker (@Joker_hai_bhai) August 6, 2019

“We are looking at him (Rishabh Pant) as the future. He’s got a lot of skill and lot of talent. It is about giving him some space and not putting too much of pressure. He’s come a long way since he’s started. We want to be professional as a side. Looking forward to some fun in the ODIs and Tests as well,” said India captain Virat Kohli after the series win.