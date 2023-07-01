Home

Rishabh Pant Breaks Silence About Second Birth Date On National Doctor’s Day, Talks About Life

Rishabh Pant is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is recovering faster than expected.

Rishabh Pant is currently in National Cricket Academy. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Injured Rishabh Pant has finally broken his silence on his second birthdate that made the headlines few days ago. The India wicketkeeper on Saturday revealed that it was a part of campaign to commemorate National Doctor’s Day, through a social media post.

A few days ago, Pant changed his Instagram bio stating January 5th, 2023 as his second birth date. The date symbolises the second life he has got after a horrific car accident on New Year’s Eve last year.

“Do you know why I’m dedicating my #SecondBirthDate to my doctors? After an unfortunate incident earlier this year, I needed a chance to restart – a second chance at life. And that’s exactly what my doctors gave me.

“Today, on #NationalDoctorsDay, I’m proud to join Sun Pharma’s initiative and dedicate my #SecondBirthDate – January 5th, 2023 to my doctors as a small token of my gratitude,” Pant captioned a post.

