Indore: Over the past couple of seasons, Rishabh Pant has established himself as one of the key members of the Indian cricket team. Thanks to his antics, he has also become one of the most loved players in the dressing-room. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter turned 25 on Tuesday during India’s last and final T20I versus South Africa at Indore. After the series win, Pant’s colleagues ensured his birthday was celebrated. A cake was bought for Pant and it was celebrated in the dressing-room. It may have been a little embarrassing as Pant was cake smashed by his teammates.Also Read - IND's Predicted Playing XI in 1st ODI vs SA: Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar Likely to Debut in Shikhar Dhawan-Led Side

Hours after the celebrations, Pant took to social media and thanked his teammates in a special manner. His tweet read: “Yesterday was so overwhelming. A big thanks to all my friends, teammates, and fans for taking their time to wish me. It really meant a lot to me and I am very grateful for it.”

Pant would be off to Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup. With Dinesh Karthik in good form, it would be interesting to see if Pant can find a spot in the XI. India play Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 23.