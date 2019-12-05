Virat Kohli came out in support of young wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, stating that he needs to be backed and should be given proper space.

Talking to the media ahead of the 1st T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad on Friday, Kohli concurred with Rohit Sharma, who had earlier spoken about how Pant should be left alone and there is too much scrutiny over the wicketkeeper batsman.

“As Rohit (Sharma) said recently, he needs to be left alone, he is a match-winner. Once he comes good, you will see a very different version of him. He can’t be isolated to such an extent that he doesn’t do well. We are here to do things for him,” he added.

Kohli backed Pant to come good and said it is disrespectful if he is allowed his own own space.

“We certainly believe in Rishabh’s ability. As you say, it’s (also) the player’s responsibility to do well, but our responsibility is to give him space, to support him. He should get support and it is disrespectful if you don’t get it,” Kohli

“You know there is a lot of talk happening about Rishabh Pant every day, every minute. I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to keep their eyes away from Rishabh Pant for a while,” Rohit had said.

“He is a fearless cricketer and we (team management) want him to have that freedom. And if you guys take your eyes off him for sometime, it will allow him to perform even better,” he added.