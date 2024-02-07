Home

Rishabh Pant Confident of Playing Entire IPL 2024 – Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting

IPL 2024: Pant, who has not played since his car accident in December 2022, would be back and that would be great news for Indian cricket.

(Photo-Twitter)

Delhi: Amid much speculation over Rishabh Pant will play this season of IPL or not, and also, if he plays – will he play the entire season, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has claimed that the wicketkeeper-batter is confident of playing the full season. This will surely be a reason to cheer for Pant’s fans. Pant, who has not played since his car accident in December 2022, would be back and that would be great news for Indian cricket.

“Rishabh is very confident that he’s going to be right to play,” Ponting said. “In what capacity we’re not quite sure yet. You would have seen all the social-media stuff, he’s up and about and running well. But in saying that we’re only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we’re not sure if we’ll get wicketkeeping out of him this year,” he said.

“But I’ll guarantee if I asked him now he’ll say, ‘I’m playing every game, I’m keeping every game and I’m batting at No.4.’ That’s just what he’s like, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed. He’s such a dynamic player. He’s obviously our captain. We missed him incredibly last year,” he added.

DC IPL 2024 Full Squad: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs , Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara

IPL 2024 is scheduled to start in the month of March.

