A brilliant run of form has now put Rishabh Pant in the reckoning for a limited-overs comeback in the Indian side for the England series. Pant was dropped from the Indian side for the Australian tour and Sanju Samson got the nod over him. As per Times of India, Pant could make a return to the side.

Pant has been in ominous touch lately in Tests and that seems to be the big factor behind him getting back in the reckoning. After having a disastrous IPL, it did not seem he will get a game when he was picked for the Australia tour.

Bad form from Wriddhiman Saha with the bat at Adelaide meant Rishabh Pant was back in the side. At Melbourne, he gave India momentum with his cameos. Then at Sydney, he smashed a breathtaking century in challenging conditions on the final day of the Test. His knock not only helped India save the Test but also gave them a hope of an improbable win.

Straight after the Sydney Test, Pant came good again at Brisbane in the final Test with the series in the balance. On the final day at Gabba, Pant again got going and this time he saw India over the line in a stiff 328-run chase.

Pant became a star as he helped India breach fortress Gabba and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He amassed 274 runs in three Tests in Australia.

The same report also suggests that Suryakumar Yadav could get picked for the limited-overs internationals following his good run in the domestic circuit. He scored 420 runs in IPL 2020 and came close to being picked for the Australia tour.

The third Test would be played in Ahmedabad and it promises to be a humdinger as the series is locked at 1-1.