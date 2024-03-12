Home

BCCI Declares Rishabh Pant Fit To Play In IPL 2024, Likely To Captain Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant is most likely not to keep wickets for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. He will be leading the side, the announcement of which is expected soon.

New Delhi: Ending a gruelling 14-month rehab, India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has finally been declared fit to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCCI announced on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals skipper Pant, has been out of action since December 30, 2022, the black day when he survived a near-fatal car accident while travelling to his home town Roorkee in Uttarakhand from Delhi.

“Rishabh Pant: After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL 2024,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Following his car accident, Pant underwent three ligament surgeries in his right leg before starting his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Pant’s return comes as a big boost for Delhi Capitals ahead of the upcoming edition that starts later this month on March 22.

Pant had missed IPL 2023 due to injuries. Earlier, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had stated that Pant will be leading the side if declared fit. However, despite BCCI’s nod, there are still doubts whether the 25-year-old will keep wickets or not. Although Ponting hinted that Pant is likely to play as a pure batter in IPL 2024, BCCI secretary on Monday stated that if the southpaw is able to don the big gloves behind the wickets, that puts him into consideration for the T20 World Cup 2024 spot.

According to the former Australian captain, Ponting actually played some practice matches over the last couple of weeks in Bengaluru during his rehab at the NCA. He has kept wickets in one of those games and fielded too. Batting hasn’t seemingly been an issue for him so far.

The BCCI also gave an update on India pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami, ruling both out of the IPL 2024. Krishna underwent a surgery last month on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. “He (Krishna) is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024.

“Mohd Shami: The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024,” BCCI said. While Krishna represents Rajasthan Royals in IPL, Shami plays for Gujarat Titans.

