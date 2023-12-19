By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals Celebrate Head Coach Ricky Ponting’s Birthday Ahead Of Auction Day in Dubai | WATCH
Dubai: Delhi Capitals celebrated their coach Ricky Ponting’s birthday in Dubai and Rishabh Pant was also there for the mini-auction which is scheduled to take place in Coca-Cola Arena Dubai on December 19.
