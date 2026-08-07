Rishabh Pant eyes MASSIVE record in Tests vs Sri Lanka, not even Kohli, Rohit or Dhoni have…

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Tests: Rishabh Pant lost the vice-captain’s position in the Team India this year in the one-off Test vs Afghanistan in Mullanpur in June. But former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain is still the first-choice wicketkeeper in the squad and is eyeing a massive Test record as he gets ready to face Sri Lanka in a two-match series beginning at Gall on August 15.
Pant currently has 97 sixes in 50 Tests in his career while scoring 3557 runs at an average of 43.37 with 8 hundreds and 19 fifties. He needs to hit three more sixes to become the first-ever Indian cricketer to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. The 28-year-old is already the leading six hitter for India, ahead of former India opener Virender Sehwag – who retired with 90 sixes in 103 Tests.
Only three cricketers in the world have hit 100 sixes in Test cricket and Pant could become the fourth cricketer to achieve this feat. Former England captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes holds the record for hitting the most sixes in Tests – 138 in 122 games – with former England head coach Brendon McCullum in second place with 107 maximums in 101 games. Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist also retired with 100 sixes in 96 Tests in his career.
|Name
|Matches
|Runs
|Sixes
|Rishabh Pant
|50
|3557
|97
|Virender Sehwag
|103
|8503
|90
|Rohit Sharma
|67
|4301
|88
|Ravindra Jadeja
|89
|4095
|82
|MS Dhoni
|90
|4876
|78
|Sachin Tendulkar
|200
|15921
|69
|Kapil Dev
|131
|5248
|61
|Sourav Ganguly
|113
|7212
|57
|Shubman Gill
|41
|2969
|47
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|29
|2535
|45
Apart from Pant, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can also achieve this rare Test record if he plays a few more matches for Team India. Jadeja has hit 82 sixes in 89 Tests so far in his career while scoring 4095 runs.
He is currently in 4th place in list of leading six-hitters from India in Test cricket. Former India captain Rohit Sharma retired with 88 sixes in just 67 Tests last year.
Current Indian skipper Shubman Gill is also closing in on his landmark 50th six in Test cricket. Gill only needs three more sixes to achieve this feat after scoring 2969 runs in 41 games.
Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal can also hit his 50th six in the two-match series against Sri Lanka as he has hit 45 maximums in 29 matches so far. India will play the first Test at the Galle from August 15 while the second Test will start at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground from August 23.
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