Rishabh Pant Fan Distribute Food To Need People On His Comeback | Watch VIDEO

Rishabh Pant was declared fit by the BCCI on Tuesday to participate in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is making a comeback in cricket after 2022 and the batter will lead his franchise Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from March 22. A fan of Pant was seen distributing food to needy people as his idol is making a comeback in cricket.

Pant underwent an extensive rehabilitation and recovery process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru following a life-threatening road accident in December 2022. The video of Rishabh’s young fan is going viral on social media where he is distributing food to needy, here is the clip.

A Rishabh Pant fan distributed 100 food packets to the needy people on the occasion of Pant making the comeback. – A lovely gesture! ❤️pic.twitter.com/XrfQqnvo3t — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 14, 2024

Pant has been cleared by the NCA to play as a wicketkeeper-batter, though DC picked other keeping options in Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui and Kumar Kushagra in case he doesn’t keep wickets initially. DC will play their first two home games – against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders – at Visakhapatnam.

“I’m excited to return to Delhi Capitals & the IPL – a tournament I enjoy so much. Our team owners and support staff have been by my side throughout with their full support, guidance and co-operation at every step, for which I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to re-unite with my DC family and play in front of the fans again,” said Pant.

Pant’s availability means his return to cricket could come on March 23, when Delhi open their season with an away match against Punjab Kings at Mohali. “We’re delighted to welcome Rishabh back to the Delhi Capitals family. The kind of grit and resilience he has displayed in overcoming challenges is inspirational to say the least.

