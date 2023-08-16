Home

Rishabh Pant Flicks Six Off Pads Upon Return To Competitive Cricket Post Car Accident – WATCH VIDEO

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car accident last December, batted for the first time in eight months.

Rishabh Pant bats at a local cricket match. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant made a stunning return to cricket as he flicked off the pads for a six in a local game, the video of which is going viral on social media. Pant, who suffered a horrific car accident in December last year, returned to cricket for the first time in eight months.

In the video, Pant was seen hitting the bat ease without much foot movement. He played some drives, flicked off the pads for a six as the small crowd gathered cheered in joy.

