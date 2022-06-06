New Delhi: Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is feeling relaxed after the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to remove restrictions imposed on players and decided to conduct the upcoming series between India and South Africa without bio-bubbles.Also Read - IND vs SA: Team India Start Practising at Arun Jaitley Stadium Ahead of 1st T20I Against South Africa | SEE PICS

This move came after a drastic reduction in cases all over the country.

The wicketkeeper-batter is currently in Delhi with Team India as the five-match T20I series against South Africa begins on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

“Getting out of the bio-bubble is really very satisfying. And hopefully, there are no more bio-bubble things, so I’m enjoying the time out now we have gone through so much.

“When you keep on playing throughout the year, especially with the kind of pressure it is important to relax your mind. If you can’t refresh your mind, you won’t be giving your hundred percent. We need to keep working on our mind and keep refreshing,” Pant told SG Cricket Podcast.

Further asked about his strength, the young cricketer said he wanted to be called wicketkeeper-batter.

“I always try to give my hundred percent whenever I come on the field but I was always a wicket-keeper-batsman. Because as a kid I started keeping, as my father was also a wicket-keeper. That’s how I started doing wicketkeeping,” he added.