Manchester: Rishabh Pant was the star for India at Old Trafford, Macnchester on Sunday as he helped India beat England in the third and final ODI. Pant hit his maiden ODI century and remained unbeaten on 125*. His good show received praise from all quarters. He hit 125* off 113 balls and was also awarded the man of the match for his brilliant show.

Following the win, Pant gifted ex-India coach Ravi Shastri a bottle of champagne. Shastri accepted it after congratulating Pant in front of a packed house at Old Trafford.

Here is the video that is going viral:

During his 113-ball stay, Pant hit 16 fours and two sixes.

Admitting that he was always focussed during the knock, Pant hoped that he remembers this knock.

“Hopefully I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that .. something I aspire to do. I always enjoy playing in England, at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation. The more you play the more experience you gain,” Pant said at the post-match presentation.

The 24-year-old also credited the Indian bowlers for doing a fantastic job as England were bundled out for 259 on a batting-friendly pitch in Manchester.