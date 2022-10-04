New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th birthday today on the occasion of Pant’s birthday wishes are pouring from all sides. on hearing the name of Rishabh Pant, everyone remembers the match played against Australia at the Gabba, in which he played the victorious innings for India.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up After Being Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2022

On the occasion of Rishabh Pant's 25th birthday, her girlfriend shared a video on the Instagram story saying Happy Birthday Love here are the screengrabs of Isha Negi's story:

His girlfriend Isha Negi posted a romantic Instagram story and captioned it ‘Happy Birthday My Love’. In these collection of pictures, we find out all about Rishabh Pant’s GORGEOUS girlfriend Isha Negi.

Isha Negi was born on 20 February 1997. She hails from an elite family of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Isha Negi is a big cricket fan and her favourite cricketer is not Rishabh Pant but Virat Kohli. As per Zee news.

Rishabh Pant is currently playing for India in the T20I series against South Africa and after this series, the cricketer will go to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022 where India will play the opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.