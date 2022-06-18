Rajkot: Needing a win to square the series and keep it alive, Rishabh Pant-led India did just that on Thursday at Rajkot during the 4th T20I versus South Africa. India bundled out the visitors for 87 and won the crucial encounter by 82 runs.Also Read - Video of Dinesh Karthik BIZARRELY Pausing Mid-Innings Interview During IND vs SA 4th T20I at Rajkot Goes VIRAL | WATCH

With the win, India has ensured the fifth game becomes a decider. Following the win, Pant hailed Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik who provided India with the perfect finish with the bat.

"Really happy with the way Hardik put up a show. DK went for the kill rightaway and that gave us the positivity," Pant said at the post-match presentation after the much-needed win.

While Pandya scored 46 off 31 balls, Karthik hit an important 27-ball 55 to help India post a decent 169 in 20 overs.

Pant also spoke of his personal form which has not been the best. He said he knows he has to improve but is not too concerned.

“As an individual I can look to improve in certain areas. Not too concerned though; looking to take the positives and looking to improve. Let’s see what happens in Bangalore. Looking forward to give our 100%,” Pant said.

“We talked about execution and playing better cricket and here are the results. Whichever team plays better cricket wins the game. Maybe I will toss with the right hand in the next game and be positive,” he said further.

The fifth and final T20I would be played on Sunday in Bengaluru and given their winning run, India would start overwhelming favourites.