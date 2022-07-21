Dubai: As was expected, after match-winnings knocks from Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya during the ODI series against England – the duo have gained at the latest ICC ODI Rankings. While Pant zoomed 25 places, Hardik jumped 13 spots in the latest ODI rankings. It was the partnership between Pant and Pandya that made all the difference in the final ODI versus England. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – who are on a break – dropped a spot in the rankings after their poor show.Also Read - Rishabh Pant-Hardik Pandya Make Huge Gains In ODI Rankings, Trent Boult Pips Jasprit Bumrah As No.1 Bowler

While Rohit got the series started with a score 76* in the first ODI, he perished for a duck in the second match, while he could only muster up 17 runs in the series decider.

Elsewhere, Virat Kohli's slump with the bat saw him accumulate scores of 16, and 17 in the second and third ODI after he missed the first match through injury.

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the decider due to an injury, was dethroned as the number one ODI bowler in the world by New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

The Indian team is currently in West Indies where they will play a white-ball series. Some of the seniors who are on a break are likely to join the side for the T20Is.

Meanwhile, in Trinidad ahead of the first ODI versus West Indies, India’s first net session could not take place outdoors as rain played spoilsport on Wednesday and the team had to resort to an indoor session.

