New Delhi: Architects of the ODI series clinching victory against England, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya have made huge gains in the latest ICC ODI rankings. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah lost his no.1 ODI bowler tag to New Zealand seamer Trent Boult. Pant’s unbeaten 125 off 113 balls, his maiden century in ODIs, has lifted the left-handed batter by 25 places to 52nd while Pandya has progressed from 50th to 42nd after his 55-ball 71.Also Read - India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 : Schedule, LIVE Streaming, Date, Timings And All You Need to Know

Pandya is also up 25 places to 70th among bowlers for his haul of 4/24 while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has advanced four places to reach 16th position after grabbing 3/60. South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen has attained a career-best third position in the Men’s ODI Player Rankings after smashing 134 off 117 balls in the first ODI against England on Tuesday. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Is The Future India Captain, Says Former India Cricketer Arun Lal

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remains on top in list for batters, with India duo of talismanic batter Virat Kohli (fourth) and captain Rohit Sharma (fifth) and South Africa opener Quinton de Kock (sixth) all dropping a spot due to van der Dussen’s rise in the rankings. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar Lavishes Praise On Hardik Pandya And Rishabh Pant

Aiden Markram, who also played an important part in the 62-run win for South Africa alongside van der Dussen, has moved up 15 slots to 61st after his knock of 77 while opener Janneman Malan is up one place to joint-35th with a score of 57. David Miller’s 24 runs see him move up three places to 24th.

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has reached 61st position, his haul of 4/53 lifting him 18 slots. For England, opener Jason Roy has moved up one slot to 16th position among batters after scoring 43 against South Africa and 41 in the last match of the series against India. His team-mate David Willey has moved up two slots to 35th among bowlers.

Others to move up the ODI rankings for batters this week include Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal (up two places to 17th) and Liton Das (up two places to 30th), West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran (up four places to joint-35th), Scotland’s Calum MacLeod (up three places to 48th) and Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus (up 21 places to 86th).

In the ODI bowlers’ rankings, New Zealand quick Matt Henry has moved up one place to seventh. West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (up three places to 18th), New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner (up two places to 23rd), Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (up six places to 33rd) and Scotland seamer Safyaan Sharif (up four places to 56th) are others to progress.

In the Men’s T20I Player Rankings, New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips has advanced five places to reach 30th position after his Player of the Match effort of 69 not out in the first match of their series against Ireland while fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has progressed 25 slots to 40th with a haul of 4-14.

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams rose eight spots to be placed 12th overall for T20I all-rounders, while compatriot, all-rounder, Sikandar Raza jumped five places to 19th after he was named Player of the Tournament during the Qualifier B event won by his team to qualify for Men’s T20 World Cup.

Inputs from IANS