Rishabh Pant To Be Shifted From Dehradun To Mumbai In Air Ambulance, Confirms BCCI

India cricketer Rishabh Pant survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider.

Rishabh Pant will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India cricketer Rishabh Pant will be shifted to Mumbai from Dehradun in an air ambulance, the BCCI confirmed in a media statement on Wednesday.

Following his horrific car accident on December 30 while driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee, Pant’s car hit the divider and crashed injuring the Indian cricketer. He was taken to the Max Hospital in Dehradun for treatment.

“He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head – the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director – Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital,” BCCI said in a statement.

The statement also added that the Delhi Capitals star will be undergoing surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

“The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period,” it added.