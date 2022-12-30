Rishabh Pant In Car Accident: Cricketer Dozed Off At Wheel, People Took His Money From Crash Site

Rishabh Pant has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after receiving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got injured on Friday morning while travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand as his car collided with the divider.

Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Star India cricketer, Rishabh Pant in a freaky accident on early Friday morning suffered severe injuries as his car collided with a divider near Roorkee. According to the police, the cricketer dozed off while driving and as a result, he lost his control and the BMW car crashed into the divider. The DGP of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, said that the cricketer was alone in the car and had to break the window to escape the burning vehicle. Pant’s car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after receiving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 in Manglaur Police Station area.

Uttarakhand CM Instructs Officials To Facilitate All Possible Arrangements For The Treatment Of Rishabh Pant

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer Rishabh Pant and to provide an air ambulance if required.

People Near Crash Site Took Away The Money From The Car

Some people who were near the spot also took the money from the accident site, some media reports claimed. At the same time, it was told that the villagers also took some money from the car from the accident site, Dainik Jagaran reported. In fact, after the accident, some rupees were also lying on the spot.

Pant Sustains Severe Injuries

He has sustained injuries to his head, knee and shin as a result of the accident. There could be a fracture in his leg and he is currently being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant has been bought to Dehradun’s Max hospital. His plastic surgery will be done there. Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar reached the hospital to know about his condition.