T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide: Amid much speculation that Rishabh Pant would be slotted into the playing XI for the game against Bangladesh on Wednesday, that did not happen as Rohit Sharma confirmed at the toss that KL Rahul would be opening. Rahul has been under fire following three failures in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Rahul has not even gotten a score of 10 and above. Surely, Rahul would have to fire if he wants to silence his critics. Fans have now started reacting as they wanted Pant on the side for the game against Bangladesh.

Why would you not play @RishabhPant17. He knows Australian pitches and has performed under pressure. How many chances would you give to @klrahul and @DineshKarthik. Best of players also need to feel the bowl and not playing RP in group stage will be an issue #BCCI #INDvsBAN — Shubham Baheti (@bahetishubham27) November 2, 2022

KL Rahul ke jagah Rishabh Pant ko kyu nahi khela rahe hai #INDvBAN #T20WC2022 — Moin Shaikh (@moin_shaikh22) November 2, 2022

I will take any version of Rishabh Pant over this fraud KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/xc1otxyesQ — Sourabh (@1handed6) October 27, 2022

A win for India over Bangladesh in a chilly, cold Adelaide will strengthen their quest to seal a semifinal spot. India and Bangladesh are level on four points in the Group 2 points table, with the former ahead on net run rate.

Overall, India have a 10-1 record against Bangladesh in T20Is. The last meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cups resulted in a heart-stopping one-run win for India in Bengaluru in 2016.

After winning the toss, Shakib said they have brought in an extra pacer in Shoriful Islam, who replaces Soumya Sarkar in the playing eleven.