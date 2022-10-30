IND vs SA: Twitterati started slamming the selection of India’s playing XI after Rishabh Pant dropped in the South Africa clash of T20 World Cup 2022. Kl Rahul, unable to score in the tournament so far, the opener has made nine runs in 14 balls against South Africa. Indian batting was seen struggling against Bhvuma-led South Africa in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup.Also Read - Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Arshdeep's Double Blow Put South Africa in Spot of Bother

Rishabh Pant who is the part of Indian T20 World Cup squad has not played a single game in the tournament.

Here is how Twitterati reacted:

Pant would atlest give u 20 – 30 runs at a good SR while opening which is 1000 times better than this dogsh!t pic.twitter.com/QeSBMaU2zX — AD 🇿🇦 (@onlyRP17matters) October 30, 2022

Dinesh Karthik has been with the team since 18 years and has never cemented his spot in these years. He is just destroying crucial years of a more promising player Rishabh Pant. He is not that a good player now and failing continuously#INDvSA #T20WorldCup — ⋈/swarglok. (@eotdonlyme) October 30, 2022

Dinesh Karthik 6 (15) we are missing our pant

Rahul Dravid as a team selection big no JANTA LOVES SHIV THAKARE#ShivThakare pic.twitter.com/fBHQcIPm0h — Damon (@_RCBTweets04) October 30, 2022

After South Africa India will play against Bangladesh on November 02, at Adelaide Oval.