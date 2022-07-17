New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant smashed his maiden ODI ton against England in the series decider ODI match. India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against England in the series-deciding third and final ODI at Old Trafford, here on Sunday. India made one change in their playing XI as Mohammed Shami came in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has a niggle.Also Read - Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya Star in India's 5-Wicket Victory Over England
India's side was seen struggling when Rishabh Pant comes to bat. Rishabh Pant started slow but after crossing the 50 run mark. Pant made a drastic change in his batting technique and started punishing the English bowlers.
Rishabh Pant's unbeaten ton helped India to win the series decider against the visitors
Hardik Pandya was also seen helping the batter as both of them were seen talking on the field.
Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60) lost to India 261-5 in 42.1 Overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35) by five wickets