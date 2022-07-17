New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant smashed his maiden ODI ton against England in the series decider ODI match. India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against England in the series-deciding third and final ODI at Old Trafford, here on Sunday. India made one change in their playing XI as Mohammed Shami came in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has a niggle.Also Read - Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya Star in India's 5-Wicket Victory Over England

India’s side was seen struggling when Rishabh Pant comes to bat. Rishabh Pant started slow but after crossing the 50 run mark. Pant made a drastic change in his batting technique and started punishing the English bowlers. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya Emulates Yuvraj Singh; Becomes 2nd All-Rounder to Score 50 and Pick 4 Wickets Against England in ODIs

Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten ton helped India to win the series decider against the visitors Also Read - James Anderson Confesses he Likes Bowling to Virat Kohli, Confirms to Play Next Tour of India

Hardik Pandya was also seen helping the batter as both of them were seen talking on the field. Here is how cricketers and cricket fans shower Praise on Rishabh Pant:

Last match of a series and @RishabhPant17 playing brilliantly – this is a better love story than twilight. Incredible innings from an incredible player – with great support from Hardik and Jadeja.#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/WRGMEFb3sA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 17, 2022

Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense 😅!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that’s how you pace your ininings @hardikpandya7 great to watch 💪 #indiavseng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 17, 2022

Rishab pant what a knock @RishabhPant17 great partnership @hardikpandya7 .. Another series win abroad.. congratulations @BCCI 🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 17, 2022

What a cricketer @RishabhPant17 is .. Incredibly entertaining but also very smart .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 17, 2022

This is one of the best ODI💯 under pressure on the English soil from an Indian batter, Considering series was on the line @RishabhPant17 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 17, 2022

Heartiest congratulations @RishabhPant17 bro on your ODI century. You were fantastic throughout, what a player 😎🇮🇳 #INDvENG — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 17, 2022

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on putting up an incredible fight against England in the final ODI match. Outstanding partnership between @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7 . Kudos to the whole team 🇮🇳 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bc2q6ks109 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 17, 2022

Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60) lost to India 261-5 in 42.1 Overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35) by five wickets