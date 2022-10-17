Brisbane: Rishabh Pant is a key player for India and hence he has been picked in the Rohit Sharma-led India’s T20 World Cup squad. But, during the warm-up game against Australia at Brisbane on Monday, Pant – was spotted sitting in the dugout – with an ice-cap on his knee. And that has got Twitter speculating if he has picked up an injury. The image surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. In the picture, one can see Mohammed Shami seated next to him. So, is Pant not available for the Pakistan game on October 23 at the iconic MCG?Also Read - LIVE England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Haider Ali Departs; Ben Stokes Gets Breakthrough

Here is the viral picture: Also Read - LIVE Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Zazai, Gurbaz Open Innings For AFG

It would be interesting to see if BCCI gives clarification on Pant’s status. India is currently playing Australia in a warm-up game in Brisbane. Thanks to a spirited show from Rohit and Co., India defeated Australia by six runs. Interestingly, Mohammed Shami bowled the final over and picked up three wickets. This win would boost the confidence of the side ahead of the Pakistan game. Remember, Australia – who are the hosts – are also the defending champions. Also Read - Virat Kohli Does a Glenn Maxwell, Takes a One-Handed Stunning Catch During T20 WC Warm-up Gme vs Australia; Watch VIRAL Video

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.