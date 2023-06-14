By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rishabh Pant To Play In ODI World Cup 2023? India Wicketkeeper’s Latest Recovery Video Is Proof
Rishabh Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy recovering from the recovering from the horrific car accident he survived last year.
New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is putting in hard yards in an attempt to attain full fitness as soon as possible after the India cricketer posted a video on a social media on Wednesday. Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recovering from the horrific car accident he survived last year.
In an compilation video on Instagram, Pant is seen walking up the stairs with his trainer assisting him.
Rishabh Pant has started walking well.
Great news for India. [Pant Instagram] pic.twitter.com/k7ir0bsHbV
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 14, 2023
