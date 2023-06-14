Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant To Play In ODI World Cup 2023? India Wicketkeeper’s Latest Recovery Video Is Proof

Rishabh Pant To Play In ODI World Cup 2023? India Wicketkeeper’s Latest Recovery Video Is Proof

Rishabh Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy recovering from the recovering from the horrific car accident he survived last year.

Rishabh Pant is slowly recovering to full fitness. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is putting in hard yards in an attempt to attain full fitness as soon as possible after the India cricketer posted a video on a social media on Wednesday. Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recovering from the horrific car accident he survived last year.

In an compilation video on Instagram, Pant is seen walking up the stairs with his trainer assisting him.

You may like to read

Rishabh Pant has started walking well. Great news for India. [Pant Instagram] pic.twitter.com/k7ir0bsHbV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 14, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.