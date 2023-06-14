ZEE Sites

Rishabh Pant To Play In ODI World Cup 2023? India Wicketkeeper’s Latest Recovery Video Is Proof

Rishabh Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy recovering from the recovering from the horrific car accident he survived last year.

Updated: June 14, 2023 4:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Rishabh Pant is slowly recovering to full fitness. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is putting in hard yards in an attempt to attain full fitness as soon as possible after the India cricketer posted a video on a social media on Wednesday. Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recovering from the horrific car accident he survived last year.

In an compilation video on Instagram, Pant is seen walking up the stairs with his trainer assisting him.

