New Delhi: After Rishabh Pant’s ODI maiden century the cricket fraternity started lavishing praise on the Wicketkeeper batter and former India cricketer made a big statement for Rishabh Pant.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar Lavishes Praise On Hardik Pandya And Rishabh Pant

Arun Lal who recently steps down as the head coach of the Bengal cricket team hailed Pant’s ability and reckons that the batter can handle the pressure well and could lead team India in the future. Also Read - Eng vs Ind: Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Sign Of Things To Come For India

“Yes, absolutely (On being asked if Rishabh Pant is the future captain after Rohit Sharma). I always feel that the captain must deserve his place among the top three in the team. He (Pant) is someone who is not afraid to play his game, can handle pressure well, can take the team out of tough situations and such a player can be a great leader. It will be good for Indian cricket if we can have an aggressive player like Pant as captain of the side,” Lal told Jagran TV. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Hails Team India's Brilliant Run Chase Following Series Win Against England

“There was a time when winning in Test cricket was considered once you secured yourself a draw. But this thinking has changed now and I give complete credit to Virat Kohli. He changed the mindset of the team and made the team play for a win without the fear of losing. Virat brought that aggression to the team and it can’t get any better if Pant can continue this. If Pant can play consistently, he will be a hero for the Indian team,” he added.

“If you play well in red-ball format, there are chances that you will do well in white-ball format too with a little bit of adjustment. However, it’s not necessary that if you play well in the white-ball format, you will be able to perform the same way in the red-ball format because in Test cricket, you need a different set of skills, the ability to handle different kind of pressure, physical fitness to sustain five-day cricket. I have seen Rishabh Pant changing the tides both in Tests and limited-overs formats. It is not about scoring centuries, but a century that comes under difficult circumstances and helps to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

“Slamming a hundred at 50 for 5 is more special than scoring a hundred at 500 for 4. These knocks help you stand out. Rishabh Pant is unparalleled,” Lal said.

“He is a young and talented player and generating a lot of interest with his style of play. It will be great if he can continue to play like this because he is a game-changer,” he added.